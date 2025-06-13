The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, welcomes the service enhancement initiatives announced by the Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, and the National Commissioner. Many of the interventions announced can create the necessary ripple effect needed to combat crime.

The capacitation of both the detectives and crime intelligence units, albeit still far from the capacity needed, is a welcomed intervention as it will ensure that crime is prevented before it happens and is effectively investigated once it has occurred. “Since the establishment of the 7th Parliament, the committee has been at pains to highlight the severe shortages within these critical components. While the 4 000 new detectives and 300 new intelligence operatives is welcomed, the number must be increased over time,” Mr Cameron said.

Furthermore, the prioritisation of the 30 high-contact crime police stations (stations that experience high levels of contact crimes, such as murder, attempted murder, rape, GBVF and assault cases in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape) is also a welcome intervention. The committee has always called for an increased focus on the top 30 stations because a reduction in crime rate in those stations will improve the national picture.

The 10111 call centre is a lifeline for victims of crime and the challenges facing the centre has been a major point of concern for the committee. The recruitment of 575 call centre operators will ensure that the system functions optimally for 24 hour, seven days a week. A system without a functional means of communication between the South African Police Service and the people is bound to expose the victims and the Chairperson highlighted his hope that the new recruits will positively contribute to enhancing this intervention. Similarly, the Chairperson welcomed the intention by the SAPS to augment the technological capabilities within the centre to ensure that response times are improved.

Furthermore, the prioritisation of budgets for vehicles must be welcomed in the context that it will ensure stations are able to respond timeously to incidents of crime and improve police visibility. “On a daily basis we encounter members of the community with the same complaint that when they approach the SAPS they are informed of lack of vehicles to respond to incidents of crime. The decision to prioritise police stations and police visibility units will ensure the necessary visibility to prevent crimes,” Mr Cameron emphasised.

The welfare of committed SAPS members has also been a priority area for the committee. The new measures announced by the National Commissioner, from scarce skills allowance to rank progression, will serve as a necessary incentive for the SAPS to continue serving this great country.

The high police-to-population ration was also a concern for the committee, and the recruitment of a further 5 500 officers will assist in reducing the ratio. It is important that there are enough and well-trained officers proportional to the population growth.

The committee has always maintained that crime is not only a police issue but requires a society-wide approach to combat. In line with this, the partnership with Business Against Crime South Africa to enhance technological interventions in crime fighting must be encouraged. As the SAPS look for ways to integrate and optimise their existing technologies, the Chairperson has urged them to engage the private sector so as to widen the scope for more solutions.

The Chairperson noted the splitting of the Visible Policing Division into Visible Policing and Operational Response Services. Also, the splitting of Detective Services and Forensic Services. The promised operational effectiveness will be monitored over time, but the Chairperson has urged that the split should not be cosmetic but geared to deliver enhanced services.

The additional capacity for the Forensic Science Laboratory must also be commended in the context of the importance of scientific evidence in convicting criminals.

Meanwhile, the committee has always called for effective consequence management against rogue police officers who are inclined to participate in criminal activity. “We welcome the dismissal of 392 criminals dressed in police uniform. Effective consequence management is needed to ensure that anyone that is inclined to act in contravention of the law must be surgically removed from the service,” Mr Cameron emphasised.

In line with this call, the Chairperson called on the SAPS management to ensure effective consequence management against Major-General Philani Lushaba who was arrested this morning. “The arrest of Major General Lushaba highlights the need for fit-for-purpose police officer at all levels. While the criminal case continues, the SAPS internal disciplinary process must kick in with urgency,” Mr Cameron concluded.