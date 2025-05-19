The Parliament of the Republic of South Africa mourns the passing of Ms Lungi Annette Mnganga-Gcabashe, Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism. Her passing on Saturday, 17 May 2025, has left a profound void in the Parliamentary community and the nation.

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, expressed shock at the untimely passing, saying it was a significant loss not only to Parliament but to the democratic project she so passionately served.

Said the Presiding Officers: “Honourable Mnganga-Gcabashe was the embodiment of dignified public service. She served in Parliament with humility and unwavering dedication. In every committee she led, she was firm yet fair, compassionate yet principled. Her contributions to the oversight work of Parliament were not for personal recognition, but for the betterment of our democracy and the people we serve.”

Ms Mnganga-Gcabashe became a Member of Parliament in 2004 and served with distinction for over two decades. As Chairperson of both the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises and, most recently, the Portfolio Committee on Tourism, she played a key role in strengthening Parliamentary oversight and ensuring accountability across government entities.

Ms Mnganga-Gcabashe’s unwavering commitment to women’s rights was woven into every aspect of her parliamentary work. A lifelong activist for gender equality, she advocated for laws and championed oversight that advanced the empowerment and protection of women. Her leadership ensured that Parliament remained a voice for the voiceless, especially marginalised women, and that transformation was not just a goal, but a lived reality.

The Presiding Officers extend heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and comrades of Honourable Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe and to her political home, the African National Congress.