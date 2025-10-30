Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande is part of a government delegation to Switzerland.
Together with other Ministers, he is accompanying His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa on a two-day State Visit at the invitation of Her Excellency President Karin Keller-Sutter of the Swiss Confederation.
The purpose of the visit is to strengthen political, economic, and social ties between Switzerland and South Africa, and to advance mutually beneficial cooperation in support of inclusive growth and development in the areas of trade and investment, skills development, and science and innovation.
Minister Nzimande, alongside President Ramaphosa and Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela, also took time to meet with South African students studying in Switzerland.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, Republic of South Africa.