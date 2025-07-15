The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, has since the media briefing given by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, received requests from the media to comment on his removal from the position of Premier of the North West Province.

Mr Mahumapelo is unavailable for media interviews and for comment on the grounds that, among other things, he is a Member of Parliament. Parliament has established processes and procedures for the Portfolio Committee on Police, the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, and the Standing Committee on Intelligence relating to the national security allegations.

Furthermore, Mr Mahumapelo has a case in the North West High Court in Mafikeng and is suing for defamation against the Revolutionary Council and three others. Mr Mahumapelo received threats that if he did not get out of the position he would be killed. Threats on his life are due to political interference and evidence will be presented before the constituted committees as and when required.

As a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress, the NEC will first look into the matter and decide on its approach as a collective of the ANC.