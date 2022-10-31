Government sends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of South African radio veteran, Jeremy Mansfield, who passed on after his battle with cancer. Mansfield is known for dynamic presence on radio and for his role in raising funds for charity.
He started on Capital Radio 604 in 1985, and signed off in his final radio broadcast at Hot 91.9FM in 2021. Mansfield also captured the hearts of listeners with his shows on Radio 702 and Highveld Stereo. He ended a 13-year run on the Rude Awakening, a breakfast show on 94.7 Highveld Stereo in 2010. He also presented SABC 2's A Word or 2 , M-Net's Front Row and on Supersport. Mansfield wrote a number of joke books, of which Vrot Jokes is a South African bestseller.
“Mansfield contributed immensely to the world of entertainment via the radio as a communication platform. He has left an indelible mark on South African radio,” said GCIS Director General, Phumla Williams.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information System.