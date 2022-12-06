Government condemns in the strongest terms the racist incident that took place when 25-year-old Thabiso Danca was barred from entering Hank's Olde Irish pub, in Cape Town, because he was a black person and without a white escort.

The appalling event follows hot on the heels of another incident where Belinda Magor refers to black South Africans as pit bulls. Racism and racial discrimination continue to be felt in our society alongside other forms of prejudice, sexism, xenophobia, homophobia, hate crimes and hate speech. Government is calling on law enforcement agencies and the South African Human Rights Commission to probe the most recent incident with speed and to ensure that justice is served. These atrocious and inexcusable acts against black South Africans are derailing the gains we have made as a country. These incidents are dehumanizing, discriminatory and humiliating.

GCIS Director General, Phumla Wiliams, said :“It is horrifying and outrageous that the tendencies of apartheid South Africa keeps rearing its ugly head. As a country, we are working hard to deal with crucial challenges such as the huge inequality gap, a legacy of the past, which is also a contributing factor to racism. The eradication of racism can only happen on a human to human level, and when we recognise and accept that we have more in common that unites us than which divides us. Government also compliments Danca’s friend, Christopher Logan, who came to the defence of his friend.”

Government calls on all South Africans to follow Logan’s lead and take a stand against racism. South Africans must work harder to address the scourge of racism and to not undermine democracy. Racism will end, once those committing these acts recognise and understand that only they can stop it. It is the responsibility of all members of society to actively speak out against racism and promote equality. Let us all implement the National Action Plan to combat Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance, which commits all sectors of our society to the promotion and protection of human rights, and to raising awareness of anti-racism, equality and anti-discrimination issues.