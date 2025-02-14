The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans has raised serious concerns over the Department of Military Veterans’ (DMV) continued reliance on a paper-based database, which has significantly hindered the efficient disbursement of benefits to military veterans.

The DMV appeared before the committee to present its 2024/25 Quarter 3 expenditure performance report and provide an update on the status of the DMV Verification Panel.

The DMV told the committee that its budget was reduced by R51.3 million during the Adjusted Estimates of National Expenditure, with R40 million cut specifically from the military veterans’ pension budget. According to the DMV, the reduction has worsened the department’s financial challenges, as it reported an overspend on military veterans’ pensions, leaving the budget exhausted. The DMV has since been instructed to manage the shortfall through internal fund shifts.

Members of the committee noted that perhaps the DMV is overspending or under-budgeting, particularly in light of its plans to reallocate funds from cost-saving areas.

The committee noted the low approval rates for benefits, particularly in the Mortgage Bond Subsidy assistance programme. Out of 20 applications processed, only four met the qualifying criteria, leaving 16 veterans disqualified. The DMV said it was working through a backlog of applications at the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA). However, the committee emphasised that the slow pace of processing is unacceptable and called for urgent action.

Furthermore, the committee pressed the DMV to provide accurate statistics on the number of veterans approved to receive benefits. It questioned the logic of the department conducting roadshows to engage veterans while the approval rate for benefits remains dismally low. The committee emphasised the need for the DMV to prioritise resolving its administrative challenges, including database verification and budget management, to ensure that veterans receive the support they deserve.

The committee also raised concerns about the funded vacant positions within the DMV during Quarter 3, particularly given the department’s mandate to provide employment and placement opportunities for military veterans. Of further concern is that only one post, that of the Director-General, has been advertised.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr. Dakota Legoete, emphasised the committee’s role in overseeing the DMV’s budget and ensuring accountability for every rand spent. “This committee is responsible for approving the department’s budgets and we demand full accountability for how funds are utilised. The current state of affairs is untenable, and the DMV must take immediate steps to address these issues,” said Legoete.

The committee deferred the presentation on the status of the South African National Military Veterans Association and its planned conference, as the required documentation was not submitted in time.

The committee remains committed to holding the DMV accountable and ensuring that the department fulfils its mandate to support military veterans effectively.