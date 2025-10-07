The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) today welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal, which has upheld the recognition of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the rightful monarch of the AmaZulu nation.

The Chairperson of the committee, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said the ruling brings much-needed closure and finality to a matter that has been the subject of deep public concern and division within the royal house. “The committee believes it now provides an opportunity for healing, unity and renewed focus on the important cultural and developmental role that traditional leadership plays in our democracy,” he said.

The committee calls upon the AmaZulu royal family, traditional leaders and the people of KwaZulu-Natal to accept this judgment with dignity and to assist the royal household in reconciling and restoring harmony. “It is in the nature of royal succession that differing views may arise, but there comes a time when a lawful decision must be respected so that the institution can move forward,” said Dr Mkhize. “The Zulu royal throne is an enduring symbol of unity, continuity and the collective dignity of the AmaZulu nation. It requires the support of all, including those who may have held differing views, to ensure stability and cohesion within the institution.”

The committee further urged all leaders, elders and members of the community to approach the royal house with respect and wisdom and to resolve any remaining differences through dialogue and mutual understanding. “The province of KwaZulu-Natal stands to benefit from peace, social cohesion and economic progress,” said Dr Mkhize. “These outcomes can only flourish in an atmosphere of tolerance and cooperation. The committee trusts that this ruling will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the AmaZulu royal family and the people it represents.”

Meanwhile, the committee, along with the Standing Committee on the Auditor-General, is currently conducting a joint oversight visit to engage Eastern Cape municipalities. The delegation was scheduled to meet traditional leaders in the province in Mthatha on Friday, but this had to be postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Chairperson reiterated the committee’s commitment to matters affecting traditional leadership.