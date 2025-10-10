The Portfolio Committee on Social Development has resolved to seek legal advice from the Parliamentary Legal Services on the report it received from the Minister of Social Development, Ms Sisisi Tolashe on the processes that are currently underway in the Department of Social Development on appointments and suspensions of officials at the department.

Yesterday, the committee met with the Minister of Social Development, Ms Sisisi Tolashe, who briefed the committee on the current processes around hiring and suspension of officials in the ministry and in the department. The committee noted actions taken by the department of referring the matter of the employment contracts and appointment of officials to the Public Service Commission for investigation, instituting a forensic investigation and seeking legal advice. The Minister undertook to provide periodic reports to the committee on the outcomes of all of these processes.

The committee decided to seek legal advice from the Parliament’s Legal Services on how it can hold the Minister and the department accountable for these actions, without overstepping its mandate.

The department also reported on the international trip to New York to attend the Commission on the Status of Women, which cost taxpayers around R3 million. The committee requested the department to provide a report with a detailed cost breakdown (flights, accommodation, itinerary) per official.

Chairperson Ms Bridget Masango said the committee wants to ensure that public accountability is upheld while respecting due process.

“We take our oversight role very seriously. South Africans deserve to know that their money is being used wisely and that decisions made within the department are transparent and fair. We will seek legal guidance to ensure that we act firmly but fairly within the law,” said Ms Masango.

In the same meeting, the committee also received a briefing on the 2024/25 annual report of the National Development Agency (NDA). The Minister confirmed that the NDA Board has been instructed to urgently fill the key positions of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. A recruitment panel which includes government and civil society representatives from NEDLAC has been set up to oversee the appointment of a new NDA Board. Once the process is complete, the recommended list of candidates will be submitted to Cabinet for approval.

“Our focus remains on ensuring that the NDA is stable and well-led so that it can deliver effectively on its mandate to support community development,” added Ms Masango.