The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has noted the appointment of the new Board of the National Youth Development Youth Agency (NYDA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Liezl van der Merwe, said that the committee welcomes the new Board which replaces an interim one that has been in place since November 2024. She expressed the optimism of the committee on the new Board with members who have relevant skills and knowledge that will add a meaningful value to the NYDA and take it to the new heights.

Ms van der Merwe said the committee expressed its faith in the new leadership of the NYDA, which is led by a new Chief Executive Officer. The committee wished the new Board well and trust that it will rise to the occasion.

The Chairperson said the committee is looking forward to working together with the new Board and hopes that it will provide innovative solutions that will address the complex and vast challenges that currently face the young people.