As South Africa celebrates National Science Week (NSW) 2025 under the theme "Science, technology and innovation are for everyone," 19 outstanding first-year university students embarked on an inspiring scientific journey across Gauteng and the North West.

Launched over the weekend by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, NSW emphasises the importance of making science inclusive, accessible and relevant to all South Africans, regardless of age, gender, language or location. In line with this vision, the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) hosts its annual Brilliants Programme, showcasing the nation's brightest young minds in science, engineering and medicine.

The NSTF Brilliants are top-performing Grade 12 learners from each province, selected based on exceptional results in Mathematics and Physical Sciences. Chosen in partnership with the Department of Basic Education, these students – two male and two female per province – are pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields. The 2024 cohort toured cutting-edge research and innovation facilities from 27 to 30 July, beginning at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) and concluding at North-West University (NWU) in Potchefstroom.

Among the participants are future medical doctors, engineers, data scientists and innovators, including:

• Sinothando Matsha (Eastern Cape) – MBChB at Stellenbosch University.

• Sivikele Majebe (Eastern Cape) – BSc in Statistics, Data Science and Computer Science at University of Cape Town (UCT).

• Susan Bender (Free State) – MBChB at University of the Free State.

• Lehlohonolo Mokhothu (Free State) – BEng in Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering at UCT.

• Kagiso Tele (Gauteng) – MBChB at Wits University

• Ntsako Thato Ringane (Gauteng) – MBChB at Wits University

• Matthew Christopher Wise (Western Cape) – BSc in Data Science at UCT

• Kgopolo Danny Ibang (North West) – Computer Science at University of Johannesburg.

Several Brilliants were also selected to represent South Africa internationally at the London International Youth Science Forum, a 15-day STEM summer camp held at Imperial College London. They are Fanelesibonge Amanda Ngema, Gugu Pioneer Rose Libambo, Takatso Obrey Sibanda, Jurie Johannes Blignaut, Andre De Boer, Lehlohonolo Mokhothu and Kagiso Tele.

The four-day tour offered immersive experiences in South Africa's most advanced scientific environments.

The first day started at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Agroprocessing Facility, where students explored technologies that convert raw agricultural materials into food products. They then visited Aditiv Solutions, a leading metal 3D printing company, to witness high-performance additive manufacturing systems in action.

Day two was spent at Wits University's Tshimologong Digital Innovation Hub, an incubator for small businesses and tech startups. The young students engaged with innovations in gaming, animation and digital media. Other activities included visits to the National Aerospace Centre and the Wits Anglo American Digital Dome, culminating at the Evolutionary Studies Institute, where students interacted with fossils and explored South Africa's rich paleontological heritage and the legacy of pioneers like Charles Darwin.

Day three began with a sunrise game drive, followed by a visit to Jonker Sailplanes in Centurion – South Africa's premier manufacturer of high-performance gliders. Its co-founder and the Director of the School of Mechanical Engineering at NWU, Prof. Attie Jonker, led a full factory tour, showcasing the engineering excellence behind the design and assembly of sailplanes.

The students were inspired by Prof. Jonker's message, "Passion is sometimes a decision – to decide that something is worthwhile and even fun, even when it's challenging. It's about mindset."

The final stop was the Hydrogen South Africa (HySA) Infrastructure Centre of Competence at NWU. Led by Prof. Dmitri Bessarabov, HySA is a flagship Department of Science, Technology and Innovation programme launched in 2007 to position South Africa as a global player in hydrogen and fuel-cell technologies. Students learned about sustainable energy solutions, green hydrogen production, and South Africa's growing role in the global hydrogen economy.

Reflecting on the experience, Mr Ntsako Thato Ringane said: "Most of the places we visited are doing extraordinary and unique work. I've learned the importance of following one's passion and staying curious."

The NSTF Brilliants Programme not only celebrates academic excellence but also fosters a pipeline of future STEM professionals. By exposing high-achieving youth to real-world science and technology, the programme reinforces the message that science is for everyone, and that South Africa's future is being built by its brilliant young minds.