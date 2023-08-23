The Ad Hoc Committee to Nominate a Person for Appointment as Public Protector (PP) today interviewed the first four of the eight shortlisted candidates.

The interviewed candidate were: Adv Tseliso Thipanyane, Adv Kwena Thomas Ntsewa, Adv Oliver Josie and Adv Lynnette Marais. The committee spent 90 minutes per candidate.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Cyril Xaba, said the committee had fruitful, thorough and vigorous engagements with the candidates to ensure that it nominates the best possible candidate for the position in the end.

Adv Tseliso Thipanyane, former Chief Executive Officer of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), informed the committee that under his term at the SAHRC he stuck to the rules of the institution. He stated that corruption and maladministration have eroded the trust of the public in the institution. He said South Africa has good laws. But, according to him, the challenge is the implementation of the laws and how those in power are held accountable.

Adv Tommy Thomas Kwena Ntsewa indicated that the R350 million funding for the Office of the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) is insufficient for its mandate and to him it is underfunded. If he is selected as the PP, he would introduce a campaign for “Public Protector to meet the people”. He described himself as being fair, honest, and principled and believes in inclusivity. He also proposed that all state departments and public enterprises must make a financial contribution towards a fund to support the PPSA.

Adv Oliver Josie informed the committee that he is truly independent to the extent that he does not vote. He defended that principle and argued that it is a Constitutional right not to vote just like it is to vote. In relation to questions regarding how he would handle conflict between the PP and the Deputy PP, he said clear roles and responsibilities should be identified in order to prevent conflicts.

Adv Lynnette Marais said, if she is selected, her first task would be to address low staff morale at the Office of the PPSA. Thereafter she said she would deal with the question of backlogs and make the office accessible to the poor and vulnerable.

Mr Xaba said the committee will continue tomorrow with its interviews with the remaining four candidates. They are: Ms Muvhango Lukhaimane, Ms Johannah Ledwaba, Prof Boitumelo Mmusinyane and Adv Kholeka Gcaleka.

The committee is expecting to deliberate on the interviews next week and submits its report to the National Assembly by 31 August 2023. The term of the current PP comes to an end in October 2023.