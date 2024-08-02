President Wavel Ramkalawan welcomed a delegation from the Seychelles Soroptimist International Club of Victoria to State House yesterday morning for a courtesy call. Their visit coincided with the club’s 30th anniversary, marked by a generous donation of SCR 100,000 to the December 7th Disaster Fund. The club’s president, Mrs. Jannick Durup-Bibi, officially presented the cheque to President Ramkalawan.

"It is always a pleasure to meet members of associations who are making positive contributions to our society. Our sincere appreciation for your fund-raising effort towards such an important cause to help our fellow brothers and sisters in need. I wish to also take the opportunity to convey our appreciation for wide range of Seychelles other charities and projects over the past 30 years. You have sure touched many loves," said President Ramkalawan

During the visit, the Soroptimist delegation shared key achievements and projects implemented over the past three decades and discussed their future plans.

The delegation included President-Elect Dr. Vanessa Ferley, Public Relations and Marketing Officer Mrs. Rose-Mary Hoareau, Project and Action Committee member Ms. Myra Labiche, and Club Secretary Ms. Tania Laporte.