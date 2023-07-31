Kátia Epalanga, Executive Director of Angolan National Oil Company (NOC) Sonangol, will participate as a distinguished speaker at the upcoming Angola Oil and Gas (AOG) conference (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0) – taking place on September 13-14, 2023 in Angola. Representing the NOC, Epalanga’s presence and contributions at the AOG 2023 will enrich the discussions and inspire new innovations for the future of Angola's oil and gas sector.

An accomplished industry professional and Executive Director of Sonangol, Epalanga brings extensive experience and a unique perspective to the event. With a deep understanding of the industry's challenges and opportunities, she is a sought-after speaker known for providing invaluable insights. During her tenure at Sonangol, Epalanga has been instrumental in driving innovation, sustainability, inclusion and growth within the company. Her leadership has been influential in fostering partnerships, both locally and internationally, to enhance Angola's position as a key player in the global energy market.

Sonangol, with assets valued at around $51.5 billion, stands as the leading oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa, employing over 13,000 individuals. This outstanding accomplishment reflects the company's outstanding leadership and strategic foresight, epitomized by executives such as Epalanga. Although the company currently serves as Angola’s NOC, its ongoing privatization process will see the company transform into a competitive operator. This process commenced in 2021 with the sale of government shares and is expected to be completed by 2026.

As an active player in the oil and gas industry, Sonangol is deeply engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas across Angola's subsoil and continental shelf. The company bears the responsibility for various stages of the hydrocarbon lifecycle, including exploration, production, manufacturing, transportation and commercialization within the country. Demonstrating their unwavering commitment, Sonangol operates with a strong focus on efficiency, safety, transparency and environmental protection. This approach aims to facilitate the harmonious development of Angola while ensuring the sustainable utilization of its national hydrocarbon resources.

Notable projects currently underway include the development of three new refinery facilities – Cabinda, Soyo and Lobito -; the Angola-Zambia Pipeline; the Agogo Oil Field Development; the Begonia Oil Field Development; CLOV Phase 3; and the Cameia-Golfinho Development, all of which are being developed in collaboration with international oil companies and partners.

Additionally, Sonangol remains committed to sustainability, and through the integration of hydrogen fuel at the Luanda refinery, the company aims to lower greenhouse gas emissions. By actively embracing cleaner and more sustainable practices, Sonangol underscores its commitment to the energy transition all while prioritizing regional energy security and industrialization.

“Sonangol's journey is undoubtedly captivating, and we are honored to have them as a prominent presence at our conference. Epalanga's participation at this prestigious event underscores its significance as a platform for fostering dialogue, collaboration, and progress within Angola's oil and gas sector,” says Stephanie E. Benjamin, Energy Capital and Power’s International Conference Director.

At AOG 2023, Epalanga will share her vision for the future of the oil and gas industry in Angola, shedding light on the strategies that Sonangol is employing to navigate the evolving energy landscape. Her participation promises to provide attendees with valuable perspectives on investment opportunities, technological advancements and sustainable practices within the sector.

AOG 2023 returns to Luanda for its fourth edition from September 13-14 under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, AIDAC and the African Energy Chamber. Visit www.AngolaOilandGas.com for more information about this highly-anticipated event.