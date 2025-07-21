Angola’s national oil company (NOC) Sonangol has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference as a Diamond Sponsor. The company’s participation comes as it implements a bold development drive in Angola, targeting new exploration opportunities, increased production and 445,000 barrels per day (bpd) in refining capacity. Sonangol’s sponsorship reflects a broader commitment to using oil and gas as a catalyst for development in Angola and is expected to unlock new pathways for global collaboration.

Producing upwards of 200,000 bpd in oil and gas and supplying the market with 5.4 million metric tons of refined products, Sonangol is an instrumental part of Angola’s oil and gas market. The company has stakes in 35 concessions, of which nine are operated, and has positioned itself as the partner of choice for upstream players. Sonangol is in the process of transforming itself from an NOC into a competitive upstream player. The company reaffirmed its plan to launch an Initial Public Offering, with 30% of the company’s shares set to become available. The partial privatization is not only expected to generate capital to support exploration and production projects, but strengthen Sonangol’s role as a major upstream operator in Angola.

The anticipated IPO comes as Sonangol advances a series of major oil and gas projects in collaboration with international partners. These include the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development, on track for production by late-2025 and adding 120,000 bpd to the market, as well as the Kaminho deepwater development. Kaminho achieved a final investment decision in 2024 and will start operations in 2028. With the country striving to sustain oil production above one million bpd, Sonangol is also pursuing new development opportunities in Angola, working closely with international operators to unlock new resources. Notably, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Brazilian state-owned multinational corporation Petrobras in May 2025, covering research and development activities. The agreement follows another deal signed in March 2025 between the companies, outlining the joint study of offshore acreage in Angola.

Meanwhile, in pursuit of enhanced fuel security, Sonangol plans to increase refining capacity to 445,000 bpd through the development of three new facilities – set to complement the operational 65,000 bpd Luanda refinery. The first of these – the first phase of the 60,000 bpd Cabinda refinery – is coming online in 2025, while Sonangol is currently seeking $4.8 billion to address the funding shortfall for the Lobito refinery – a 200,000 bpd facility under construction. A 100,000-bpd facility is also planned in Soyo. The Cabinda facility alone is anticipated to reduce Angola’s derivative imports by 14% by 2026.

Beyond these projects, Sonangol has committed to strengthening skills development across the Angolan oil and gas sector. The company signed two agreements with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States (US) in June 2025, aimed at supporting the development of Angola’s natural and mineral resources by leveraging US research, innovation and technology. The first agreement was signed with MIT Industrial Liaison Program, enabling Sonangol to directly interact with MIT research areas to support projects across the energy, mining, engineering, construction and infrastructure industries. The second agreement, MIT Africa, will facilitate knowledge-exchange, staff training, joint research and academic mentoring. MIT Africa features two programs – Global Classroom and Global Teaching Labs – which allow Angolan educational institutions to collaborate with MIT.