Angola’s national oil company Sonangol has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference – taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town – as a Lead Sponsor. Sonangol’s participation comes as the company achieves a series of production milestones in collaboration with international operators across strategic offshore projects, and is poised to create new pathways for partnerships in Angola’s oil and gas sector.

In July 2025, Sonangol – alongside project partners Azule Energy (operator) and Sinopec – started production at the Agogo FPSO. Situated in Block 15/06 and forming part of the broader Agogo Integrated West Hub Development, the FPSO joins the operational Ngoma FPSO to harness resources from the Agogo and Ndungu fields. With the start of the Agogo facility, peak production has been revised upwards to 1750,000 barrels per day (bpd), offering a much-needed boost to the country’s production portfolio. The project partners are now focusing on bringing the facility to its full operational capacity.

This follows the start of two additional offshore projects in July 2025, which collectively brought 60,000 bpd to the market. In collaboration with TotalEnergies (operator), SSI, Etu Energias and Falcon Oil, Sonangol started production at the Begonia project in Block 17/06. With a capacity of 30,000 bpd, the project features five wells tied back to the PAZFLOR FPSO and represents the first inter-block development in the country. Additionally, in collaboration with TotalEnergies (operator), Equinor, ExxonMobil and Azule Energy, Sonangol also brought the CLOV Phase 3 Development online. Situated in Block 17, the project comprises four wells tied back to the CLOV FPSO and also boasts a capacity of 30,000 bpd. A testament to the role international collaboration plays in Angola’s oil and gas market, these projects utilize existing offshore infrastructure to drive Angolan oil production at a time when the country seeks to sustain output above one million bpd.

Upcoming projects will further support production growth in Angola. Notably, Sonangol is working with TotalEnergies (as the operator) on the Kaminho project. Situated in Block 20/11, the project is the first large deepwater development in the Kwanza basin and targets 70,000 bpd. A final investment decision was reached in 2024 with production slated for 2028. As a partner in the New Gas Consortium, Sonangol is also developing Angola’s first non-associated gas project. Featuring the Quiluma and Maboqueiro shallow water fields, the project will harness resources from the fields through two offshore platforms and an onshore gas processing plant connected to the Angola LNG facility. The platforms were completed in early 2025, with production set to start in late-2025.

These developments align with Sonangol’s broader strategy to establish itself as a competitive operator, reflecting the company’s capabilities to work with international partners to drive exploration and production. With stakes in 35 concessions and daily production exceeding 200,000 bpd, Sonangol plays an instrumental part in the industry. To further augment its position as a major upstream player, the company is preparing to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2026, with 30% of its shares becoming available. The IPO will provide critical financing for Sonangol’s exploration and production portfolio, supporting future acquisitions and investments.

Beyond the upstream sector, Sonangol is advancing downstream developments with a view to enhance Angola’s refining capacity and support regional fuel security. In 2025, the company is preparing to start operations at the Cabinda oil refinery – the second refining facility in the country. With an initial capacity of 30,000 bpd, the project could be expanded to 60,000 bpd and will provide much-needed fuel products for the domestic market. Additional facilities are planned in Lobito (200,000 bpd) and Soyo (100,000 bpd), reflecting Sonangol’s commitment to advancing the development of Angola’s oil and gas value chain.

Sonangol’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 showcases its ambition to not only become a major upstream operator but a driver of African oil and gas development. As the largest event of its kind on the continent, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 takes place under a mandate to make energy poverty history, connecting international partners with African projects. Sonangol’s participation is expected to facilitate new deals and collaborations – both in Angola and across the regional landscape.

“Sonangol has positioned itself as both a strong partner for international companies and a competitive operator in its own right. The company’s strong upstream portfolio, commitment to production growth and experience in delivering successful offshore projects is expected to consolidate Angola’s position as a leading global oil producer,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECweek.com for more information about this exciting event.