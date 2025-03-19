The European Union strongly condemns yesterday’s terrorist attack in Mogadishu, which targeted the convoy of the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. We are dismayed by this heinous act that has claimed the lives of innocent civilians.
The EU commends President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who has reached the frontlines to support the Somali National Army in its efforts to fight al-Shabaab.
The EU and Somalia share a close partnership, notably under the EU–Somalia Joint Operational Roadmap. The EU remains a steadfast supporter of Somalia’s state-building process, including in the security sector.
The EU reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the Federal Government of Somalia in its fight against al-Shabaab and other terrorist organisations.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of European Union External Action: The Diplomatic Service of the European Union.