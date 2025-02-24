SolarAfrica (https://SolarAfrica.com/) is proud to take another major step forward in the development of its flagship utility-scale solar project, SunCentral, by successfully reaching financial close on the first 114 MW component of the project alongside funding partners Investec and RMB. The R1.8 billion investment into SunCentral marks the start of the project’s rollout in South Africa.

SunCentral is a large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) plant located between Hanover and De Aar in South Africa’s Northern Cape province. The project will be developed in three phases.

Phase 1, consisting of 342 MW, will be delivered through a staged roll-out of three 114 MW facilities and will deliver renewable energy to a diverse range of off-takers by wheeling it through South Africa’s power grid. Phase 2 and 3 will increase SunCentral’s capacity to 1 GW.

Unlike similarly sized projects that offer wheeling on a one-to-one basis (with one generation plant supplying one off-taker), SolarAfrica’s project will offer wheeling on a one-to-many basis, making it available to a wider pool of businesses in South Africa.

SolarAfrica’s Chief Investment Officer Charl Alheit, who spearheaded the financial close, explains: “Reaching financial close on the first 114 MW of our utility-scale wheeling development and Main Transmission Substation (MTS) investment marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions for our customers in the commercial and industrial sectors.”

He adds that the substantial size of SunCentral will unlock access to cheaper, greener power for even more businesses across the country. “We are excited to see this project move forward as we continue contributing to the energy transition while delivering long-term value to our customers."

SolarAfrica is part of the greater Starsight Energy Africa Group. The success of SunCentral will act as a blueprint for similar (and possibly smaller) off-site generation projects in other key African markets in which the Starsight Energy Africa Group companies operate.

“The construction of SolarAfrica’s SunCentral is a critical step in our journey to expand clean energy adoption across Sub-Saharan Africa, says Paul van Zijl, Group CEO of Starsight Energy Africa Group. “We are excited to move this project forward and continue delivering long-term value to our customers,” he says.

SolarAfrica is backed by world-class investors African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) and Helios Investment Partners who both hold decades-long track records of bringing investment to support African innovation.

“Reaching Financial Close on the first 114 MW on SunCentral is a fantastic milestone for SolarAfrica, says Thor Corry, Investment Director at AIIM.

“The modular approach to construct the MTS and plug in subsequent 114 MW modules provides a superb platform for SolarAfrica to scale at pace to meet the needs of the C&I customers in South Africa who want to secure price certainty and cost efficiencies while furthering South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. With South Africa requiring up to 30 GW of new capacity by 2030 to meet its climate commitments and energy needs, projects like this are crucial,” Corry concludes.

About SolarAfrica:

Founded in 2011, SolarAfrica provides a suite of capex-free green energy solutions to the commercial and industrial sectors in Southern Africa. The holistic suite includes on-site solutions such as solar energy and battery storage together with virtual solutions like wheeling, trading and aggregation.

SolarAfrica partners with businesses in South Africa seeking an energy solution that provides power security, cost savings and carbon reduction – building towards long-term sustainability.

The company has evolved into an ambitious team who are passionate about what they do and the core values they uphold. SolarAfrica has been named the continent’s leading solar energy firm twice, scooping the Africa Solar Industry Association’s African Solar Company of the Year award in 2021 and 2023.

About Starsight Energy:

Across the continent, Starsight Energy is redefining what it means for businesses to be energy efficient. Starsight Energy provides premier clean on-grid and off-grid energy services to commercial and industrial clients in Africa.

Serving the commercial and industrial, financial, residential, educational and agricultural sectors, Starsight Energy delivers tailored power and cooling solutions to meet client requirements while optimising consumption through energy-efficient appliances and environmentally friendly practices and recommendations.

From load analysis and modelling to demand management and customised solution design, Starsight Energy helps clients optimize energy efficiency and cost savings across the board.

About African Infrastructure Investment Managers (“AIIM”):

AIIM, a member of Old Mutual Alternative Investments* (“OMAI”), has been investing in the African infrastructure sector since 1999 with a track record extending across seven African infrastructure funds. AIIM’s team of 40+ investment professionals are based out of five locally staffed offices across the continent in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Nairobi, Lagos and Abidjan providing direct on-the-ground coverage of our key markets.

AIIM is Africa’s largest dedicated infrastructure private equity manager and currently manages an aggregate AUM of USD2.9 billion in assets across the power, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, mid-stream energy and transport sectors with operations in 19 African countries.

AIIM is a licensed FSP approved by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa.

*Old Mutual Alternative Investments (OMAI) is a private alternative investment manager in Africa, with over USD7.6 billion (ZAR139.4 billion) under management in infrastructure, private equity, hybrid equity and impact funds. It is a member of Old Mutual Investment Group, the investment management arm of Old Mutual.

About Helios Investment Partners:

Established in 2004, Helios Investment Partners is the largest Africa-focused private investment firm, with a record that spans creating start-ups to providing expanding companies with growth capital and expertise. The firm has over $3.0 billion in assets under management and is led and managed by a predominantly African team based in London, Lagos, Nairobi and Paris, with the language skills and cultural affinity to engage with local entrepreneurs, managers, and intermediaries on the continent.

Helios leverages its local and global networks to create attractive proprietary investment opportunities, with an emphasis on building market leaders in core economic sectors and driving performance through a highly engaged approach to portfolio operations. The firm’s unique combination of a deep knowledge of the African operating environment, a singular commitment to the region and a proven capability to manage complexity, is reflected in its diverse portfolio of growing, market-leading businesses, and its position as a partner of choice in Africa.

Helios is the second mainstream private equity firm globally, and the largest emerging markets focused private equity firm, to achieve B Corp certification. B Corp status recognizes the firm’s longstanding commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.