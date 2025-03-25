The Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum in Paris is pleased to announce Maixent Raoul Ominga, Director General of Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), as a speaker, with SNPC also serving as a Gold Sponsor of the event. Ominga will contribute to discussions on Monetizing Congo’s Gas Opportunities, offering insights into the country's substantial natural gas potential and the strategies being implemented to unlock its value.

Congo’s gas sector is set for expansion, with significant developments aimed at maximizing its full potential. Eni’s Congo LNG project stands as a key pillar – eyeing production expansion up to four billion cubic meters per year by 2025 – strengthening the country’s position in the global energy market. Wing Wah’s Banga Kayo gas monetization project further accelerates this growth by optimizing stranded gas resources and supplying the domestic market with essential refined products. Additionally, the implementation of a new gas code and the development of a comprehensive gas master plan, which SNPC is actively helping to shape, will provide a clear regulatory framework and long-term strategy to attract investment, drive infrastructure development and optimize gas resource utilization.

IAE 2025 (https://apo-opa.co/4hNID0n) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

As Director General of SNPC, Ominga offers deep expertise in Congo’s energy sector, with a focus on gas exploration, infrastructure development and international partnerships. The Monetizing Congo’s Gas Opportunities session will highlight the country’s untapped gas resources, exploring how Congo can leverage its natural assets for economic growth and regional energy security. The forum will also address the critical roles of investment, innovation and collaboration among public and private stakeholders.

Congo is currently pursuing a major investment drive to attract global capital to its oil and gas sector. SNPC’s participation at IAE 2025, along with its role as a Gold Sponsor, represents a key stop on the country’s roadshow to engage European and international investors, highlighting its promising hydrocarbon exploration and gas monetization prospects. With a strategic focus on driving project investments and maximizing investor returns, IAE 2025 offers the ideal platform to foster high-level discussions and connect Congo with potential partners and investors to support the sector’s growth and long-term success