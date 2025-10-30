Dr. Lanciné Condé, Director General of Guinea-Conakry’s national oil company (NOC) Société Nationale des Pétroles de Guinée (SONAP), has joined the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 Conference and Exhibition as a speaker. Taking place in Dakar from December 8 –10, the event brings together policymakers, investors and industry leaders from across the region to explore opportunities in exploration, infrastructure and regional cooperation.

During the event, Dr. Condé is expected to highlight Guinea-Conakry’s growing role within the regional energy landscape as well as the country’s efforts to leverage high-quality geological data and strong governance to unlock investment opportunities. The event offers a strategic opportunity for the NOC to engage potential investors to drive exploration and development opportunities forward.

As the NOC, SONAP plays a central role in advancing Guinea-Conakry’s ambitions to develop its emerging oil and gas sector. Under Dr. Condé’s leadership, the company has strengthened its technical capacity through the acquisition of cutting-edge geological and gas detection equipment, enabling more efficient evaluation of both onshore and offshore prospects. SONAP has also established the National Seismic Data Visualization Center in partnership with SLB and TGS, giving investors access to an extensive database of more than 15,000 km² of 3D and 45,000 km² of 2D seismic data - a crucial foundation for exploration activities.

Initial exploration campaigns have yielded promising results. Wells such as GU-2B-1 and Sabu-1 have confirmed the presence of a functioning petroleum system in the Upper Cretaceous formations, with evidence of mature source rocks, quality reservoirs and hydrocarbon shows. These findings align with the geological characteristics of the Atlantic Equatorial Margin, shared by prolific hydrocarbon provinces such as Guyana and Suriname.

To attract investment and enhance transparency, SONAP has implemented a national petroleum cadastre and identified 22 exploration blocks for future licensing rounds. In 2025, the company also launched tenders for a storage and product management platform and for ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 certifications in quality and safety - measures that underscore SONAP’s commitment to operational excellence and investor-friendly governance.