With growing concerns over water loss, sustainability, and infrastructure resilience, utilities across Africa are turning to smart metering as a strategic solution. On Thursday, 7 August 2025, industry leaders will come together for a live webinar exploring how smart metering is reshaping water security across the continent.

Hosted by ESI Africa in partnership with Conlog, the one-hour webinar will spotlight successful deployments, practical lessons, and the future of digital transformation in the water sector.

Featured Topic:

How Smart Metering Reshapes Water Security

Date: Thursday, 7 August 2025

Time: 14:00 SAST

Duration: 1 hour

Featured Speakers:

Theuns Tait , Product Manager, Conlog

Brings decades of experience in ICT and smart infrastructure to discuss the strategic shifts influencing utilities across Africa.

Desigan Govender , Product Portfolio Manager, Conlog

Shares deep expertise in water demand management and smart metering technologies, with a focus on operational impact and innovation.

Lone Mokgosi, Managing Director, AllGreen (Botswana)

Offers practical, on-the-ground insights from water utilities working at the intersection of sustainability, science, and telecoms.

The event promises to provide actionable insights for utility leaders, policymakers, and sustainability stakeholders looking to improve water resource management and build long-term resilience.

“Smart metering is no longer optional,” said Theuns Tait. “It’s a vital part of how utilities can build trust, improve service delivery, and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow.”

