Jean-Marc Kloss, Group Managing Director of West Africa at SLB, will speak at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum, taking place in Paris this May. As a recognized leader in energy innovation and services, Kloss will share insights on SLB’s ongoing investments and evolving role in driving sustainable growth across Africa’s oil and gas sector.

SLB continues to make major strides in Africa’s energy landscape, particularly in Angola, where the company is launching its Integrated Performance Excellence Center in Luanda, playing a crucial role in supporting local operators and clients in the country and broader region. The center is designed to support full life-cycle oil and gas projects, focusing on improving production efficiency, reducing losses and maximizing economic recovery from developed fields. SLB's participation at the forum showcases its commitment to enhancing Angola's energy capabilities, with a focus on innovative solutions that drive operational success and contribute to the country’s long-term energy goals.

In September last year, SLB unveiled its Lumi Platform, a new technology designed to support upstream and midstream operations in Angola. The company also released an integrated dataset covering the offshore Kwanza Basin, combining 11 separate datasets into a unified 40,000 km². This valuable resource will be crucial for companies interested in Angola’s upcoming 2025 Bid Round, with licensing rounds expected to be a key feature of the forum, highlighting the strategic alignment of SLB’s efforts with the broader industry discussions.

Kloss is also expected to discuss SLB’s work in Libya, where the company has entered into a strategic partnership with Waha Oil Company to boost production and develop local technical expertise. SLB’s contribution to Libya’s energy sector includes advanced reservoir studies, horizontal drilling techniques and simulation analyses to optimize oil recovery. These initiatives are expected to add approximately 100,000 barrels per day to Libya’s production, reinforcing SLB’s commitment to driving economic growth in North Africa.

SLB has announced plans to expand its presence in Algeria. In the Berkine Basin, SLB has been a key player in deploying advanced technologies like horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, significantly improving hydrocarbon recovery from challenging reservoirs. Additionally, its expertise in seismic data interpretation has helped identify new reserves and extended the life of existing fields. At Hassi Messaoud, SLB has applied enhanced oil recovery methods to optimize extraction rates from the mature field. As part of its expanded operations, SLB is committed to introducing cutting-edge solutions and investing further in Algeria’s oil and gas sector, aligning with the country’s strategy to increase production and export capacity.

“SLB’s projects in Angola, Libya and beyond exemplify its commitment to leveraging innovation and local expertise to advance Africa’s energy sector,” said Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director, Energy Capital&Power. “The upcoming IAE 2025 serves as a platform to showcase these developments and facilitate discussions on the continued role of technology and partnerships in shaping the future of African energy.”