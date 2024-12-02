It’s the season when corny movies about love and Christmas get released, where families start planning their Christmas lunch menus and for many it’s also the time to start thinking about what gifts to get their loved ones.

As the year winds down, it can be tricky trying to think of the perfect present to give an older relative who is always on the look out for appliances that will make their lives easier or what to get your Gen Z relatives who are navigating a completely different world from your own.

To make it easier for you, we’ve come up with a few ideas that can cater to everyone in the family and will get you extra brownie points from both the young and old.

For those who love cool, innovative products: Products we’ve had in our homes for eons are evolving every year. Have you heard of the fridge that you can knock on and it’ll show you what’s inside? Sounds too good to be true, but with just two knocks, you can see what’s inside the InstaView™ (https://apo-opa.co/3OBQQsq). This fridge also features built-in Bluetooth speakers, perfect for playing music during cooking.

For the foodies: If you know anyone who loves whipping up a hearty, home-cooked meal, then you know they’d appreciate kitchen appliances that are sleek and are well-designed. That’s where the NeoChef™ (https://apo-opa.co/3Zf4NBo) comes in. This microwave comes with Smart Inverter technology that ensures even cooking and defrosting, while its EasyClean™ interior coating allows for effortless maintenance.

For the super-busy corporate aunties and uncles: People juggling demanding jobs, household chores and maybe even raising children want to make their domestic lives as convenient as possible.

One of the best and underrated gifts you can give anyone straddling multiple priorities is a dishwashing machine. LG’s 14 Place QuadWash™ Dishwasher with TrueSteam™ (https://apo-opa.co/3OxEyBh) has 14-place setting capacity, it’s also energy-efficient and quiet. This dishwasher ensures that there’s one less chore to worry about.

For those who value premium design and efficiency: Here’s an unexpected yet practical Christmas gift: a washing machine. Opt for a stylish, high-tech model that blends seamlessly with their space while offering modern features. This 24kg Top Load Washing Machine (https://apo-opa.co/3ZduMZP) has TurboWash™ which gives you clean and fresh clothing in just 39 minutes. It also has six washing motions powered by the Inverter Direct Drive Motor™.

From your siblings to the relative who’s an executive and needs easy-to-use convenient products, this list is sure to have everyone smiling from ear to ear.

For even more festive gift inspiration, explore the wide range of innovative products on LG.com/za.