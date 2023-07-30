As of July 29th, 2023, the Kano Territorial office received reports about the increasing number of refugees from Sudan entering Kano State.
A joint team involving representatives from the National Refugees Commission, NEMA KTO, SEMA, and the Nigerian Red Cross conducted a needs assessment and commenced profiling and documentation of the refugees.
Currently, 261 individuals, including men, women, and children, have been successfully profiled.