In a major development for the African energy sector, Sankofa Events, led by respected energy executive Paul Sinclair – has acquired the AOW (apo-opa.co/3XCeclL) industry event – previously known as Africa Oil Week.

With the AOW acquisition, Sinclair returns to take the helm of the summit that he helped build into Africa’s leading oil, gas and energy event and a crucial deal-making environment for governments and energy businesses alike.

“I am proud and excited to lead AOW – an event I have much history with and a powerful brand I firmly believe in,” said Sinclair. “AOW has made extraordinary progress over the past few years, and I am determined to build on that and develop it even further. I look forward to seeing my friends from the African oil, gas and energy sector at the upcoming event in October.”

The next AOW conference, titled AOW: Investing In African Energy, starts on October 7 in Cape Town.

For the past nine years, AOW has been managed by international exhibition and conference company Hyve Group. Hyve will remain on board until after this year’s event – the 30th edition of AOW – to provide support for Sankofa.

“Paul knows the event extremely well, believes concretely in AOW’s purpose, and has an excellent knowledge of the sector,” said Hyve Group CEO Mark Shashoua. “Hyve will support Paul over the coming months, to ensure continuity for the AOW community. We are fully committed to delivering another fantastic event.”

Sinclair has deep networks across the global oil, gas and industry. He served as vice president: energy for Africa Oil Week from 2017 – 2023, and also helped to launch the Green Energy Africa Summit, which has subsequently become part of the consolidated AOW event.

He reassured investors that the conference will continue to provide a dedicated, vitally important engagement and dealmaking space for oil and gas stakeholders – particularly upstream players – offering engagement activities and opportunities for governments.

“We are excited about the growth possibilities of this powerful property,” said Sinclair. “AOW already adds significant value to the energy sector, facilitating deal flow, partnerships and business growth in the African oil and gas space, as well as supporting the energy transition. We look forward to growing that impact, for the benefit of all stakeholders in the industry.”

AOW: Investing in African Energy unites industry leaders to develop policy, share discoveries, secure investment, and shape Africa’s energy future. It runs from October 7-10 October 2024 at the CTICC 2, Cape Town.