The Eritrean community in Wiesbaden and its environs, Germany, celebrated the Silver Jubilee anniversary of its establishment on 24 August.

At the celebratory event, which was attended by Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea’s Consul General in Frankfurt, Mr. Simon Yakob, chairman of the Eritrean community, provided an extensive briefing on the objectives of establishing the community and its journey over the past 25 years.

The occasion featured a photo exhibition, as well as cultural and artistic programs.

Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, highlighting the significant contribution of Eritrean communities in various countries in upholding national culture, values, and identity, and in passing them on to the younger generation, called on every citizen to join the community and play their part in national affairs.

Mr. Yohannes Russom, chairman of the Eritrean communities in Germany, and Ms. Leul Tewolde, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch, delivered messages of solidarity.

The event was also attended by foreign nationals residing in Wiesbaden, and certificates were handed out to students who completed their secondary school education and those who took mother language training.

According to document, there are about 32 Eritrean communities in various cities across Germany.