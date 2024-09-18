Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On September 18 (local time), Notes concerning the grant of Mpox vaccines and special inoculation needles were signed and exchanged in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, between Mr. OGAWA Hidetoshi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and H.E. Ms. Gracia YAMBA KAZADI, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

  1. The number of patients has continued to increase significantly since last November in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where a regional epidemic of Mpox has been recognized and the procurement of vaccines has been an important issue for the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
  2. It is expected that the vaccination of people who are at-risk of Mpox infection will be initiated using the vaccines and inoculation needles to be granted by the Government of Japan. The vaccines and needles are expected to contribute to measures against Mpox.
