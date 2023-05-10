Sigma Software Group, a leading global IT consulting company, expands its footprint to Africa. The Swedish-Ukrainian company will present its ecosystem at its own booth at the upcoming GITEX Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), held from May 31 to June 2 in Marrakesh, Morocco. It is the continent’s largest digital summit that connects tech giants, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, investors and academia.

GITEX is an excellent opportunity for the companies like Sigma Software to present their innovative products and solutions to a broad public. The company's experts will be on hand to demonstrate how their technologies can improve various aspects of businesses and industries, from finance to public services, from education to cybersecurity.

At the conference participants will have a chance to meet Sigma Software family and its partners:

Sigma Software University – the company’s educational wing;

Sigma Software Labs – an innovative hub focused on supporting startup community and investments;

IdeaSoft – a software development partner focused on FinTech, Blockchain, Telecom and related verticals;

Eventyr – a software and gametech development company focused on Web 3.0, NFT gaming, and Metaverse vectors;

Datuum.ai – an AI-powered no-code tool that accelerates data onboarding from various data sources into one place;

Black Snow Games – digital entertainment studio focused on AR products;

GeekPay – a payment platform that helps companies to streamline crypto payments to contractors in an easy, fast and riskless way.

“At Sigma Software, we create best-in-class tech solutions and integrate 25+ existing products of our portfolio, thus helping enterprises to digitize their businesses and supporting startups in their growth. That is why we firmly believe that our solutions backed by more than 20 years of experience, can have a significant impact on the digital transformation of Africa, and we can’t wait to meet with potential clients and partners at the exhibition," said Valery Krasovsky, CEO and Co-Founder of Sigma Software Group.

About Sigma Software Group:

Sigma Software Group is a trusted IT partner that delivers turn-key IT solutions for businesses of all sizes, including start-ups and software product houses. Sigma Software is one of the Europe’s biggest IT consultancies which unites over 2,000 employees in 38 offices in 17 countries across the globe. More than 300 customers (incl. Fortune 500), rely on Sigma Software to develop their products and meet their business requirements. Since 2015, the company has been included in the IAOP's World's Top 100 Outsourcing list every year.