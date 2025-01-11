His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio has received a three-year report from the Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion (ICPNC), highlighting the Commission’s efforts to build partnerships with local and international stakeholders to enhance its independence and effectiveness.

Addressing the President and ICPNC delegation, Chief Minister, Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, highlighted the significance of the presentation, noting that the report fulfills a constitutional mandate under the ICPNC Act. He acknowledged the Commission’s dedication to promoting peace and national unity within its institutional framework since its establishment.

Reverend Shodanke Johnson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ICPNC, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation under President Bio’s leadership. He highlighted key contributions made during his tenure, including advancing the Commission’s strategic plan, fostering partnerships with stakeholders, and spearheading initiatives to mitigate conflict and promote peace at both local and national levels. He commended the President for the foresight in establishing the Commission, describing the decision as a proactive measure to ensure peace and cohesion, even amid challenging circumstances.

Madam Hawa Sally Samai, Executive Secretary of the ICPNC, extended appreciation to President Bio and other stakeholders for their trust and support. She underscored the importance of presenting the report to Parliament in accordance with Section 23 of the ICPNC Act.

“We are dedicated to adopting a multi-stakeholder approach to ensure the effective implementation of our strategies,” Madam Samai affirmed.

In his response, President Bio praised the Commission for its impactful work over the past three years, describing the establishment of the ICPNC as a deliberate and visionary step. While acknowledging initial challenges, he commended the Commission for its achievements in fostering peace and cohesion.

“The preventive nature of your work is invaluable. Conflict prevention often goes unnoticed, but its impact on national stability is profound. By addressing potential sources of conflict early and fostering dialogue, your efforts have significantly reduced tensions and created an environment conducive to development,” President Bio remarked.

He assured the Commission of his government’s unwavering support and emphasized that peace is a prerequisite for meaningful development.

“Without peace, we cannot achieve tangible developmental progress. I urge you to continue your noble work, even when gratitude is scarce, for the sake of a peaceful Sierra Leone,” the President concluded.

The President expressed optimism about reviewing the report and anticipates constructive input from Parliament to strengthen its recommendations.