His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has been bestowed the revered title of “Tuioataga,” or King, in Magiagi village, Samoa. The historic ceremony marked by deep cultural significance and mutual respect, was organized by the Chief’s Council in recognition of President Bio as an exceptional leader. Faatasi Puleiata, the Chief Orator, described the event as an exclusive tradition held for esteemed visitors.

In the ceremonial proceedings, village chiefs handed their title sticks to a young boy, who arranged them on a mat. A young woman, ceremonially believed to be a virgin, then prepared a traditional narcotic kava beverage for the President, who partook in the ritual drink.

Leading the occasion, which was guided by Samoan Chief Papalii Charles Lima, Chief Luafau Aimaasu formally declared President Bio as “Tuioataga” or King of Magiagi village and extended his role as a high chief within Samoa and across the Pacific. Chief Aimaasu emphasized that the ceremony underscored values of respect for tradition, unity, dignity, and humanity.

During the event, one of the Chiefs, Chief Nonu Williams, prayed for President Bio’s protection and blessings, noting that the ceremony was the highest honor granted to a distinguished leader, with a deep connection to their culture. Chief Williams observed that Sierra Leone and Samoa share commonalities rooted in colonial history and cultural values, making this ceremony a powerful symbol of their solidarity.

Visibly moved by the honor, President Bio, thanked the chiefs, elders, and people of Magiagi village, as well as the Samoan leadership, for their hospitality and recognition. He shared his own connection to chieftaincy, noting his pride in the values and traditions that both nations hold dear, and vowed to carry this message of humility and respect back to Sierra Leone.

The highlight of the ceremony was when President Bio participated in a traditional kava-drinking ritual, sitting with the chiefs and other respected community members to drink “ava,” a locally revered ceremonial concoction. Following this symbolic gesture, he was presented with gifts by the women of the village, marking his acceptance into the village community.