His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio extended a warm welcome to His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., President of Liberia, during his working visit to Sierra Leone, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and regional collaboration.

Describing President Boakai Sr. as a “big brother,” President Bio congratulated him on his recent election and the trust placed in him by the Liberian people. He highlighted the cultural and historical bonds that unite the two nations, pointing out the significant opportunities for trade and economic collaboration.

President Bio praised President Boakai’s emphasis on agriculture as a means to achieve food security, generate employment, and reduce poverty. He noted Sierra Leone’s commitment to agriculture through the Feed Salone Initiative, which focuses on sustainable farming.

“As neighbors with open borders, Sierra Leone and Liberia have a unique opportunity to lead in strengthening sub-regional cooperation, particularly in border security,” President Bio stated. He also acknowledged Liberia’s steadfast support during Sierra Leone’s successful bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, reinforcing the importance of collaboration within the Mano River Union (MRU).

To further strengthen ties, President Bio proposed inter-ministerial exchanges to promote knowledge sharing and joint efforts, emphasizing the achievements of his administration in human capital development, gender empowerment, and economic growth.

In response, President Boakai, Sr. expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality shown to him and his team, commending President Bio’s vision and achievements. “I chose to travel by road to witness firsthand the remarkable development strides of your administration, particularly the improved road networks connecting sub-regional communities,” President Boakai, Sr. remarked.

He acknowledged the longstanding connections between the two nations, noting that several cabinet members were educated in Sierra Leone. He reiterated Liberia’s dedication to peace, declaring, “The peace in Sierra Leone is peace in Liberia,” and highlighted the necessity of peaceful coexistence for regional prosperity.

President Boakai, Sr. also commended Sierra Leone’s Feed Salone Initiative, recognizing its potential to transform agriculture and enhance food security across the region.

Following their discussions, the two leaders issued a joint communiqué reaffirming their commitment to strengthen sub-regional unity and collaboration in combating hunger and unemployment through innovative agricultural initiatives, supporting peaceful democratic transitions for stability in the MRU and ECOWAS regions, and fostering cross-border cooperation to promote harmonious coexistence, cultural diversity, and economic development. The communiqué outlined plans for improved trade relations and strategic partnerships to utilize the fertile lands of both countries for sustainable development.

In a follow-up press briefing, Liberia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madame Sara Beysolow Nyanti, and Sierra Leone’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mrs. Francess Peagie Alghali, elaborated on the outcomes of their bilateral discussions.

Madame Nyanti emphasized the shared vision of their administrations, stating, “Our governments are united in prioritizing agriculture and trade as key drivers of development. This partnership represents a turning point for regional integration.”

Mrs. Alghali underscored the significance of continued dialogue and cooperation to address security and economic challenges in the sub-region. “Through strengthened bilateral relations, we are setting the way for a peaceful and prosperous future for our people,” she asserted.

The press briefing concluded with both ministers reaffirming their commitment to implementing the agreements made and strengthening the ties between Liberia and Sierra Leone.

This historic meeting between Presidents Bio and Boakai represents a crucial step towards regional unity, highlighting the essential role of the MRU in fostering sustainable development and peace in West Africa.