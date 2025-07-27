His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, has been honoured with a plaque of recognition by the Government of Liberia in appreciation of Sierra Leone’s critical contribution to the peacekeeping efforts that helped restore stability during Liberia’s civil conflict.

The presentation took place during the celebration of Liberia’s 178th Independence Anniversary at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion in Monrovia. The commemorative plaque acknowledged the sacrifices of Sierra Leonean men and women, both in and out of uniform, who served through the ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) during Liberia’s most difficult years.

In a powerful keynote address themed “One People, One Destiny: Healing the Past, Building the Future,” President Bio reflected on his own role as a young officer in the Sierra Leone Armed Forces deployed to Liberia with ECOMOG. “I once stood on this sacred soil not as a visitor, but as a peacemaker,” he said. “I remember walking the streets of White Plains, Gardnersville, and Monrovia Freeport during a time of great hardship. Even then, I could sense the deep endurance of the Liberian people.”

President Bio described the recognition as a deeply personal and humbling moment. “To be honoured on this day is not just a diplomatic courtesy, it is a homecoming. We receive this honour with pride and renewed commitment to regional unity, democratic stability, and shared peace.”

Also addressing the gathering, Liberia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mme. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, expressed profound gratitude to all ECOMOG troop-contributing countries, singling out President Bio for his personal role during the conflict. “You stood with us in our most difficult time,” she said. “The true legacy of ECOMOG is not only found on the battlefield or in treaties signed, but in the peace we enjoy today.”

The celebration brought together Heads of State and representatives from across the region, including President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of Liberia, President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal.

President Bio emphasized the deep cultural and historical ties between Sierra Leone and Liberia, calling the two nations “twin souls” bound by shared rivers, languages, and struggles. “When Liberia trembled under the weight of war, Sierra Leone felt the tremors too. And when we cried out in our own agony, you mourned with us. This is not coincidence. This is kinship,” he declared.

In his capacity as ECOWAS Chair, President Bio also used the moment to outline key regional priorities, including revitalizing regional security cooperation, strengthening democracy, unlocking economic integration, and building institutional credibility. “Let us align our goals in trade, education, and security and let the Mano River Union become a living promise of solidarity. Let our borders bind, not divide.”

He called on West African nations to recommit to regional cooperation not only in times of crisis but as a daily practice of development and peacebuilding. “Our youth are crossing borders in search of opportunity. Let us build systems that allow them to do so safely, legally, and with dignity,” he urged.

President Bio concluded his keynote with a heartfelt tribute to the people of Liberia. “Thank you for reminding the world that peace is not only possible. it is powerful. May God bless the Republic of Liberia, may God bless the Republic of Sierra Leone, and may God bless the deep, enduring friendship that binds us.”

President Bio arrived in Monrovia by road this morning and is scheduled to return to Sierra Leone later today via the same route.