Sierra Leone has officially acceded to the United Nations Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes (UN Water Convention) in a high-level ceremony at the UN headquarters in New York during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. This marks a significant milestone in the country’s growing commitment to sustainable water governance at both the national and regional level.

The country now joins a growing group of West African nations that have acceded to the UN Water Convention— including Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo — and who are aligning their water governance with international standards and embracing cooperative approaches to shared basin management. The Water Convention counts now 57 Parties with 13 from Africa.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Sao-Kpato Hannah Isatta Macarthy, stated “Sierra Leone’s accession to the UN Water Convention, under the astute leadership of His Excellency the President, Retired Brigadier Dr Julius Maada Bio, will further enhance transboundary water cooperation, reduce the risk of conflict over shared water resources, foster peaceful cooperation and deepen economic cooperation within the Mano River Union.”

UNECE Executive Secretary Tatiana Molcean stated “Sierra Leone’s accession to the UN Water Convention further consolidates the strong momentum for water cooperation in Africa, where over 90% of freshwater is in shared basins. I welcome this important step and encourage all countries sharing water with neighbouring states to harness the UN Water Convention for cooperation to strengthen peace, security, climate change adaptation and sustainable development”.

As climate change intensifies its impact on water availability across West Africa and brings greater unpredictability in rainfall patterns, longer dry seasons, and increased competition for water, Sierra Leone’s accession sends a clear signal of leadership and readiness to work with its neighbours for shared solutions. With a population of over 8.6 million people, Sierra Leone is located at the center of a hydrologically interconnected region in West Africa. The country shares several transboundary water basins — including the Moa, Great and Little Scarcies, and Mano River basins — with neighboring countries Guinea and Liberia. These shared rivers are not only critical sources of freshwater but also play a vital role in supporting livelihoods, food security, hydropower generation, and ecosystem services for millions.

Recognizing the importance of these shared water resources, Sierra Leone’s accession to the UN Water Convention seeks to enhance its institutional and technical capacity to manage its rivers more effectively. It also reflects a broader goal to reduce the risk of water-related conflicts, foster regional cooperation, and strengthen the resilience of ecosystems and communities in the face of mounting pressures from climate change and population growth.

According to the 3rd global cycle of national reporting on SDG Indicator 6.5.2 (2024) measuring transboundary water cooperation, for which UNECE and UNESCO are co-custodians, 64 transboundary rivers, lakes and aquifers are situated across Africa. This makes transboundary water cooperation a must across the continent to adapt to climate change, prevent conflict and ensure the protection of shared water resources.

Sierra Leone has been engaging in Convention activities since 2022, taking part in activities aimed at building awareness, knowledge, and national readiness. A major milestone in this process was the National Workshop held in January 2024, which brought together stakeholders, including representatives from government ministries, local transboundary water committees, parliament, regional organizations, academia, and civil society.

This detailed the obligations and benefits of joining the Convention and emphasizing the critical role of transboundary water cooperation in supporting biodiversity protection, ecosystem restoration, and climate change resilience.