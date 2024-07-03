Siemens (www.Siemens.com​) and PANA Infrastructure announce a strategic collaboration to tackle Nigeria’s Electrical Infrastructure sector; The initiative aims to enhance power stability and create job opportunities in Nigeria; Combining expertise, they aim to enhance Nigeria's power sector.

Siemens, a leading global technology company, and PANA Infrastructure, a Nigerian conglomerate with an increasing footprint across Sub-Saharan Africa, have formally announced a strategic partnership aimed at modernizing and upgrading Nigeria’s electric power infrastructure through the provision of grid automation, and smart infrastructure solutions across Nigeria. This collaboration, solidified through a formal agreement signifies a pivotal step towards addressing Nigeria's pressing electricity challenges while fostering economic growth and technological advancement in the region.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering sustainable development and advancing technology in Nigeria," stated Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa. "By combining Siemens' expertise in smart grid technologies with PANA Infrastructure’s deep market insights, we aim to ensure a reliable power supply and drive economic progress in the region."

According to Mr. Daere Akobo, Chairman of PANA Holdings, "this strategic collaboration with Siemens is a pivotal opportunity to transform Nigeria’s power sector. We are committed to addressing Nigeria’s critical power infrastructure with the use of advanced low voltage, medium voltage, and smart grid management technologies. This collaboration is in alignment with the transformation agenda in the power sector by the Nigerian government to significantly improve power supply in the country, in a manner that translates to economic progress for all Nigerians.”

The agreement signed between Siemens and PANA Infrastructure, focuses on enhancing grid reliability and stability, deepening electrification rates to meet the rapidly growing demand for electricity in Nigeria.

Simultaneously, recognizing Nigeria's potential for substantial investments in industrial modernization, the partnership will concentrate on unlocking Nigeria’s potential in the industrial power sector. This initiative aims to revolutionize Nigeria's industrial landscape by harnessing the power of advanced technologies and solutions to enhance productivity, efficiency, and quality. Through local capacity development, enhancing employees’ skills and capabilities, Siemens and PANA Infrastructure will pave the way for a new era of industrial excellence in Nigeria.

"Siemens reaffirms its commitment to Nigeria, with a focus on identifying and developing strategic business opportunities within the region. By leveraging a go-to-market strategy that includes knowledge platforms, collaborative business strategies, integrated sales and marketing teams, and global support, Siemens strives to bring significant business value to the Nigerian market," says Sabine Dall’Omo.

Meanwhile, PANA Infrastructure has positioned itself as a key player in understanding and envisioning the needs of industry stakeholders and local communities. By integrating innovative technologies and forming strategic partnerships, PANA Infrastructure provides sustainable solutions that support Nigeria’s growth across a range of industry sectors.

This strategic collaboration between Siemens and PANA Infrastructure represents the convergence of proven expertise and application know-how, ensuring the highest quality of solution implementation for Nigeria’s industrial power sector. By addressing key challenges in Nigeria’s power and industrial sectors, including electricity losses, rural electrification, capacity building, local production, technology transfer, and quality standards, this partnership aims to drive sustainable growth and development in Nigeria.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Siemens Market Communications Manager

Keshin Govender

Keshin.govender@siemens.com

+27 79 891 6589

About Siemens AG:

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare.

In fiscal 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €77.8 billion and net income of €8.5 billion. As of September 30, 2023, the company employed around 320,000 people worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.Siemens.com.

About PANA Infrastructure Ltd:

PANA Infrastructure Ltd is a subsidiary of the PANA Holdings Group, a pan-African conglomerate headquartered in Nigeria and operating across sub-Saharan countries through its various subsidiaries. PANA Infrastructure focuses on creating and expanding critical infrastructure in the Power sector, Energy sector and Urban sector. In tight collaboration with its affiliate, AKD Digital Solutions Ltd, PANA Infrastructure offers robust, integrated solutions in automation, motion and control while maximizing use of local resources and domesticating value-adding activities to ensure cost effectiveness for its clients, as well as to contribute to the growth of indigenous talent and African economy.