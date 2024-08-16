In an awkward, live conversation with Manchester United legend, Eric Cantona - in his debut appearance on Matchday Live - host Julia Stuart and Owen Hargreaves attempted to placate the notorious Red Devils' captain. Their efforts were in vain, as the Frenchman eventually tired of the conversation and stormed off the set. He offered a rambling monologue about revolution as his parting shot.

Stuart says, "What can you and the millions of Manchester United fans around the world expect; what will be unfolding as the season progresses on their television sets?"

Cantona sarcastically chuckles and says, "television" a few times before standing and removing his microphone, jacket and tie, and proceeding to deliver a concluding monologue to camera.

He says, "How many people in this world don't even own a television? What of [sic] them? To be truly beautiful, the game should be everywhere. It cannot be stuck on the wall - or just in the bar - no, it must fly. Then my friends, no one, no one should believe the Premier League is out of their league. It must be for everyone."

He concludes, "And this marks the beginning; the revolution has begun."

As he walks off-camera, we hear Julia Stuart asking Owen Hargreaves, "what must I do?", before the broadcast cuts to a test pattern.

The show returns after the ad break with what appears to be a Cantona-led pirate broadcast.

Cantona defiantly declares, "The revolution will not be televised; the revolution will be live."

In what is possibly the greatest live TV stunt ever staged, Showmax.com revealed to all 44 of its African markets - simultaneously, via linear TV, its streaming platform and YouTube Live - that football will never be the same again. Quite literally, because it has the most compelling Premier League offering in the world.

GSMA Intelligence data (https://apo-opa.co/3M8cl2B) suggests there are more than half a billion unique mobile subscribers in sub-Saharan Africa, alone. This is seven times greater than the predicted number of television sets in the same region (74.76m according to Statista.com).

Hundreds of millions of people will finally be able to consume the greatest football league on the planet, for a fraction of what it costs to attend a live match in England, while cheering on hundreds of African players, in real time.

It's the Premier League in your pocket. Welcome to the revolution!

Pricing structure:

Country Showmax Entertainment Showmax Entertainment Mobile Showmax Premier League Showmax Entertainment + Premier League Showmax Entertainment Mobile + Premier League South Africa ZAR 99 ZAR 45 ZAR 69 ZAR 140 ZAR 99 Nigeria NGN 3500 NGN 1600 NGN 3200 NGN 5400 NGN 4000 Kenya KES 650 KES 300 KES 500 KES 1000 KES 700 Namibia N$ 99 N$ 45 N$ 69 N$ 140 N$ 99 Botswana BWP 70 BWP 36 BWP 55 BWP 110 BWP 80 Ghana GSH 59 GSH 27 GSH 55 GSH 105 GSH 75 Tanzania TSH 12000 TSH 7300 TSH 9800 TSH 19800 TSH 15000 Uganda UGX 19000 UGX 11400 UGX 15200 UGX 31200 UGX 24000 Zambia ZMW 110 ZMW 90 ZMW 70 ZMW 175 ZMW 135 Rest of Africa USD 5 USD 3 USD 4 USD 8 USD 6

About Showmax.com:

Showmax, launched in 2015 and available in more than 40 markets across the continent, is a leading African streaming service. It offers a unique combination of original African content, first and exclusive international series, popular movies, premium documentaries, and the best kids’ shows, as well as a world-first Premier League live-streaming mobile plan.

