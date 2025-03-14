His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with His Excellency Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo, in the capital, Brazzaville, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation.

H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to H.E. President Sassou Nguesso, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the Congo.

For his part, H.E. President Sassou Nguesso conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan commended the continuous development in relations between the UAE and the Republic of the Congo, affirming the numerous opportunities for support and growth across various sectors.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, with the two sides underscoring their commitment to continuously develop cooperation, enhance economic and diplomatic ties, and foster collaborations to achieve sustainable development goals to benefit both peoples.