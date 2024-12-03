Shakwa Nyambe, the Managing Partner of SNC Incorporated (www.SNCLawGroup.com), has been recognised as a Highly Regarded Lawyer for Oil and Gas in Namibia by the IFRL1000 rankings of 2024. He is specifically recognised for his exceptional work in the practice area of Projects: Energy, with a focus on the Oil and Gas industry, further cementing his reputation as a world-renowned Energy, Oil and Gas, Natural Resource and Commercial Lawyer.

IFLR1000 is an internationally esteemed guide that ranks leading lawyers and firms based on their expertise and impact across practice areas. Being ranked as a Leading Lawyer for Oil and Gas by this global institution places Shakwa among the most influential individuals in Namibia’s Oil and Gas sector and highlights his invaluable contributions to the field.

Shakwa Nyambe’s recognition is a reflection of his understanding of the complexities of the Oil and Gas industry and his ability to provide innovative solutions to clients navigating the challenges of this sector. As the Managing Partner of SNC Incorporated, a full-service energy, natural resources, corporate&commercial law and dispute resolution law firm, Shakwa has built a legacy of excellence in the legal and commercial sectors. His experience encompasses, advising international corporations, state-owned enterprises, governments, and individuals in oil&gas, renewable energy, and mining projects, and provision of legal services in matters ranging from mergers and acquisitions, commercial transactions, and corporate governance to project financing as well as rendering advisory services on general commercial matters.

Shakwa is the President-Elect of the Association of International Energy Negotiators (AIEN) for the period 2024 – 2025 and will take over the Presidency for the period 2025 - 2026. His qualifications include, amongst others, a Master of Laws (LLM) in Oil and Gas Law with Professional Skills from the University of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom, a Postgraduate Diploma in Drafting and Interpretation of Contracts from the University of Johannesburg and an Executive Diploma in Global Business (Master’s Level) from the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

His expertise and strategic guidance have made him the go-to advisor for international oil companies, energy companies, mining companies. multinational corporations and local entities engaged in Namibia’s energy development.

This acknowledgment comes at a critical moment for Namibia, as the country is emerging as a significant player in the global energy market, driven by transformative discoveries in the Orange Basin by major international companies. Shakwa’s legal and strategic leadership has been instrumental in helping stakeholders capitalize on these opportunities while ensuring compliance with Namibia’s regulatory landscape.

Commenting on the rankings, Shakwa Nyambe stated, "To be acknowledged as a Highly Regarded Lawyer by IFLR1000 in Namibia for my work in Energy and Oil&Gas is a profound honour. It reflects not just my efforts but the dedication of the team at SNC Incorporated and the trust of our clients. This motivates me to continue raising the bar for legal and business excellence in Namibia’s oil and gas sector."

As a globally recognized thought leader, he frequently engages in high-level dialogues on energy, corporate and resource law, sharing insights that shape policy and practice in Namibia and internationally.

As Namibia continues its rise as a frontier oil and gas producer, Shakwa Nyambe exemplifies excellence, driving the sector forward with vision, expertise and an unwavering commitment to his clients.

About SNC Incorporated:

SNC Incorporated is a full-service energy, natural resources, commercial and dispute resolution law firm with offices in Windhoek, Namibia. Equipped with international exposure and local knowledge of the laws in Namibia, Southern Africa and the rest of Africa, it is uniquely placed to advise international corporations, private companies, governments, indigenous African companies, state-owned enterprises and nongovernment organisations doing business in Namibia and the rest of Africa. SNC Incorporated is ranked highly and recognized by global institutions such IFLR100, Chambers and Partners, Global Law Experts and The Lawyer Network.