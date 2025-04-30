As part of his working visit, the USA Ambassador to the Seychelles, H.E. Mr Henry Jardine, met with the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, at Maison Queau de Quinssy on Tuesday 29th April 2025.
The two diplomats discussed issues related to transfer of prisoners, USA’s reciprocal tariffs, as well as the USA visa waiver programme, whereby Ambassador Jardine was given an update on the progress being made to ensure that Seychelles would meet the requirements to qualify for the programme.
Ambassador Jardine also took the opportunity to update Principal Secretary Fock Tave on the US Government's planned activities for the coming months, including electoral education, and the 17th edition of the USA-Africa Business Summit, scheduled to take place in June this year in Luanda, Angola.