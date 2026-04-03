Faster action on dangerous trees, the introduction of a national addressing system, and a new national drug survey are among key measures approved by Cabinet, as Vice President Sebastien Pillay outlined a series of reforms aimed at strengthening public safety and improving everyday service delivery.

Cabinet approved the decentralisation of dangerous tree management, transferring operational responsibility from the Forestry Section to the Ministry of Local Government through District Administrations.

District Administrations will now take the lead in identifying and addressing tree related risks within communities. This includes continuous monitoring, early identification of hazards, and timely intervention where trees pose a threat to homes, infrastructure, or public spaces. Tree lopping and removal will be carried out where necessary.

The Vice President emphasised the need for a more responsive and proactive approach, noting that timely intervention is critical to reducing potential damage and safeguarding communities.

He further noted that District Administrations will operate in coordination with environmental authorities, while the Forestry Section will retain its advisory and regulatory role, particularly in relation to protected and endemic species.

Under existing regulations in Seychelles, the cutting or removal of trees requires prior authorisation from the relevant environmental authorities. Property owners are also reminded of their responsibility to ensure that trees on their land do not pose a risk to neighbouring properties or the wider community.

Cabinet also approved the Seychelles National Addressing System Bill, 2026, establishing a framework for the implementation of a standardised, modern, and digitally enabled national addressing system.

The Bill provides for the establishment of a National Addressing Department and a National Addressing Database Unit to oversee governance and data management, alongside the adoption of international addressing standards and postcode structures.

Highlighting the importance of this reform, the Vice President noted that the absence of a proper addressing system has limited Seychelles’ ability to fully engage with international services.

“There are countries that cannot transact with Seychelles because we do not have a proper addressing system. At present, what we use as a postcode is simply four zeros. This new approach is intended to resolve that,” he said.

He added that the system will significantly improve service delivery, including engagement with courier services, logistics, and access to data for planning and research purposes.

“With a proper system in place, locations will have clearly established addresses. What makes an addressing system effective is that it is linked to a place, not to an individual. Ownership may change, but the address remains the same,” the Vice President added.

Cabinet further approved a National Drug Use Prevalence Survey to provide reliable data on drug use in Seychelles. The findings are expected to strengthen policy formulation, guide targeted prevention and treatment interventions, and support informed decision making across relevant sectors.

Cabinet further directed the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture to take coordinated steps to strengthen the visibility, use, and preservation of the Seychellois Creole language and culture within schools and across the wider community.

In line with broader reforms, Cabinet approved the Seychelles Culture, Arts and National Heritage Bill, 2026, which repeals the SNICHA Act, 2021, and establishes a new governance framework placing cultural institutions under the Ministry responsible for Culture to improve coordination, oversight, and accountability.

The Bill provides for the reorganisation of key institutions, including the Seychelles Creole Institute, Seychelles Arts and Crafts Agency, Seychelles Creative Agency, Seychelles Museum, Archives and Library Authority (SMALA), and the Seychelles Heritage Agency.

Cabinet also approved in principle the pursuit of a Public Private Partnership for the restoration and sustainable use of Maison St Joseph, with government mandated to engage private sector partners to develop a restoration and long term management framework.

In addition, Cabinet approved the Commission for the Enforcement, Implementation and Monitoring of the Recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and National Unity Commission Bill, 2026. The Commission will oversee the implementation of recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and National Unity Commission, including matters related to reparations and accountability.

The Vice President described this as a necessary step forward in ensuring closure, accountability, and national progress.

“The government has shown courage in establishing such a commission. When we speak about taxpayers’ money being used to compensate victims, I also pay taxes. I do not have a direct say in how those funds are used, and others may share similar concerns,” he said.

He added that questions of responsibility must be carefully considered in matters involving compensation.“For example, if taxpayers’ money were to be used to compensate those affected by fungus, should we blame those that constructed the building, or those who assigned workers to operate within it? These are questions that require careful consideration.”

The Vice President emphasised the importance of decisiveness and forward momentum. “If we continue to revisit the same debate, the country will not move forward. Our position is clear. Once a decision is taken, we act on it and move ahead,” he said. He noted that the Commission will determine the process it will follow, with a clear focus on delivering outcomes, ensuring accountability, and advancing national reconciliation.