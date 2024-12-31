In a landmark ceremony at State House this morning, President Wavel Ramkalawan, Commander-in-Chief of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF), unveiled significant leadership changes and commissioned new officers, marking a pivotal step in the ongoing modernization of the nation's military structure.

At the forefront of the reshuffle, Brigadier Michael Rosette has been promoted to Major General, resuming his role as Chief of the Seychelles Defence Forces. Colonel Jean Atala has been elevated to Brigadier General and appointed Deputy Chief of Defence Forces. Both leaders will serve in their new capacities for a two-year term. Lieutenant Colonel Michael Hollanda has also been appointed as Chief of Staff, further strengthening the SDF's leadership framework.

In addition to these key appointments, the ceremony saw the commissioning of four Second Lieutenants who completed their Officer Cadet training at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, India. The newly commissioned officers—2Lt Christopher Amelie, 2Lt Ray Charle, 2Lt Ron Dufrens, and 2Lt Tariq Cedras—were celebrated alongside several other officers receiving promotions from Captain to Major, in recognition of their outstanding service.

Addressing the gathering, President Ramkalawan praised the officers for their dedication to national security and highlighted the importance of the restructuring efforts in enhancing the SDF's operational capacity and strengthening international collaborations. He also extended an open invitation to young Seychellois, encouraging them to join the defence forces and contribute to the nation’s security across diverse domains.

The promotions, endorsed by the Defence Force Council and approved by the Commander-in-Chief, adhere to rigorous promotion standards and underline the SDF’s commitment to excellence and strategic operational capability.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony included First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Chief Justice Ronny Govinden, Deputy Speaker Hon. Gervais Henri, Principal Minister Jean-François Ferrari, Minister for Internal Affairs Errol Fonseka, Leader of Government Business Hon. Bernard Georges, Commissioner of Police Ted Barbe, Director General of the Intelligence Unit Benediste Hoareau, and Hon. Clifford Andre, Chairman of the Defence and Security Committee in the National Assembly. Also in attendance were family members of the SDF officers and other invited guests.

This milestone event reflects the Seychelles' dedication to fostering a robust, modern, and effective defence force capable of meeting the challenges of a rapidly evolving global landscape.