Director for Africa at UN Tourism Ms. Elcia Grandcourt, paid a Courtesy Call to the Vice-President, Mr. Sebastien Pillay, during her official visit to Seychelles. The meeting was held in the presence of the Minister for Tourism and Culture, Mrs. Amanda Bernstein, and the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis.

The visit coincides with Seychelles’ preparations to host the 69th Meeting of the UN Tourism Commission for Africa, scheduled for July this year. The high-level gathering will bring together Ministers responsible for tourism from across the continent to deliberate on the evolving dynamics of the sector, with particular focus on the workforce in tourism and the realities facing African destinations.

In parallel, a conference dedicated to human capital development will be convened, addressing key areas such as training and capacity building. A comprehensive survey that has already been conducted across African countries will be unveiled during the conference to inform discussions and policy direction.

Discussions during the courtesy call also touched on the broader global context, including the ongoing situation in the Middle East and its ripple effects on tourism-dependent economies globally. Ms. Grandcourt highlighted the importance of strengthened collaboration between UN Tourism and international partners to mitigate impacts on the sector, noting that the situation remains under close observation.

Vice-President Pillay welcomed the engagement and expressed pride in seeing a Seychellois national occupying a senior leadership role within an international organisation, underscoring the country’s continued contribution by women to global tourism leadership.

Drawing from her visit, Ms. Grandcourt, commended Seychelles for its maturity and advancement in the tourism sector. Drawing from her visits to several small establishments, she noted her strong impression of the high standards of facilities and service delivery, positioning Seychelles as a benchmark for quality tourism on the African continent.

The upcoming Commission meeting also holds historical significance, marking the first time since the 1980s that Seychelles will host this important continental forum, further reinforcing the country’s standing as a key player in shaping the future of tourism in Africa.