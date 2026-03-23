The Office of the President has today announced a series of appointments within the Cabinet Office as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Office and enhance the coordination of government policy and decision-making.

Ms. Margaret Moumou continues to serve as Secretary of State for Cabinet Affairs and Head of the Civil Service, providing overall leadership and strategic oversight for the functioning of the Cabinet system and the wider public service.

In support of this strengthened structure, Ms. Florry Payet has been appointed Cabinet Secretary, effective 1 February 2026. In this capacity, Ms. Payet will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Cabinet Office, coordinate the work of Cabinet, and ensure that Cabinet processes and decisions are conducted in accordance with the Constitution, the laws of Seychelles, and established government procedures. She will also support the President and Cabinet in the effective coordination of government policy and decision-making, while ensuring the proper recording, implementation, and follow-up of Cabinet decisions across the public service.

To further reinforce the operational and technical capacity of the Cabinet Office, two Deputy Cabinet Secretaries have also been appointed.

Mr. Alex Henderson has been appointed Deputy Cabinet Secretary – Policy Affairs, effective 1 February 2026. In this role, he will support the Cabinet Secretary in coordinating the policy development process across government, strengthening the quality and coherence of policy submissions presented to Cabinet, and ensuring alignment of policy proposals with national priorities and Government programmes.

Mrs. Angela Payet has been appointed Deputy Cabinet Secretary – Legal Affairs, effective 26 February 2026. She will provide legal oversight and guidance on matters relating to Cabinet processes, ensure that Cabinet decisions and procedures remain consistent with the Constitution and applicable laws, and provide legal advice on policy, legislative, and governance matters submitted for Cabinet consideration.

These appointments form part of the continued efforts of the Office of the President to reinforce the capacity of the Cabinet Office to effectively support Government decision-making, policy coordination, and the implementation of national priorities.

The Office of the President congratulates Ms. Florry Payet, Mr. Alex Henderson, and Mrs. Angela Payet on their appointments and wishes them every success in the discharge of their duties.