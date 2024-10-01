The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, received the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief, Mr. Todd Schneider, at State House yesterday during a courtesy call. Mr. Schneider was accompanied by the IMF Resident Representative in Seychelles, Ms. Aissatou Diallo. Also present were the Minister for Finance, National Planning and Trade, Mr. Naadir Hassan, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Seychelles, Ms. Caroline Abel.

President Ramkalawan expressed his gratitude for the IMF’s continued support and longstanding partnership with Seychelles. He emphasized the importance of staying informed about the progress of the IMF's lending programme, which plays a crucial role in helping the country achieve its economic goals and targets.

The meeting served not only as an opportunity for Mr. Schneider to provide an update on the current IMF programme review but also to discuss broader economic issues. The dialogue focused on areas that may require adjustments, considering both local and global financial challenges.

Seychelles is currently engaged in a three-year IMF lending programme, with reviews held every six months. The September 2024 review marks the third in this ongoing series of evaluations.