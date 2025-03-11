President Wavel Ramkalawan received a delegation from the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) at State House this morning. The delegation was led by Honourable Commissioner Solomon Ayele Dersso as part of a promotional mission to assess the state of human rights in Seychelles.

In his opening remarks, President Ramkalawan warmly welcomed the delegation and praised the ACHPR’s ongoing efforts in advancing human rights across the African continent. He reaffirmed Seychelles' unwavering commitment to the principles enshrined in the African Charter and reiterated the government’s dedication to ensuring a dignified life for all Seychellois citizens.

The delegation’s visit aims to evaluate various aspects of human and peoples' rights in Seychelles. During the discussions, Honorable Solomon Ayele Dersso underscored several key areas of interest, including the prison riot of January 2025, the December 7th disaster, progress on the Truth, Reconciliation and National Unity Commission (TRNUC) report, the role of Parliament in upholding legislative duties, the state of freedom of expression, and initiatives surrounding the upcoming elections.

Speaking to the press, Honourable Dersso emphasized that the delegation would engage with various stakeholders to gather critical data for their assessment. He commended Seychelles for implementing key social provisions, such as free education and healthcare with protective measures, describing them as exemplary models for other African nations. Additionally, he acknowledged the country's continued progress in strengthening democratic institutions.

"The promotional mission of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights involves firsthand engagement at the national level to gather direct information and understanding about the state of human rights in the country," he explained. "This encompasses freedom of expression, issues related to prison conditions, the social and economic wellbeing of people in Seychelles, and a wide range of other issues that affect human rights and peoples in Seychelles."

The Commission's findings will be compiled into a comprehensive report, which will subsequently be released to the media. Honorable Dersso is expected to present preliminary observations during a press conference scheduled for March 14, 2025.

Present at the meeting were the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde; Principal Secretary Ambassador Vivienne Fock-Tave; Director General for Regional Affairs, Mr. Christian Faure; Director for Regional Affairs, Mrs. Veronique Morel; and Legal Advisor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Sandra Michel.