President Wavel Ramkalawan, joined by the Minister for Youth, Sport and Family, Marie-Céline Zialor, visited the Home Care Agency's (HCS) new office in the Unity House Building in Victoria this morning.

During his visit to the Agency, the President toured various departments, including the Registration and Monitoring offices. He interacted with the staff, gaining insights into their work and understanding some of the challenges they face.

In his statement following the visit, President Wavel Ramkalawan praised the hard work of the Home Care Agency and encouraged the staff to continue their dedicated efforts to meet the needs of the community. He expressed great satisfaction with the visit, noting that it provided valuable insights into several challenges and highlighted key areas for improvement moving forward.

On behalf of the Home Care Agency, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Kallee described the visit as a great privilege and an encouragement for the Agency. He emphasized that it was an opportunity to inform the Head of State about the services they provide and their future objectives.

Also in attendance were the Chairperson of the Board of the Home Care Agency, Marie Celine Malbrook, Vice Chairperson Bryan Julie, and other board members and staff of the Agency.