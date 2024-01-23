President Wavel Ramkalawan accompanied by the Vice President, Ahmed Afif conducted a full day visit today to key locations on Praslin and La Digue. The visit was primarily to assess and review progress of certain critical projects as well as to address some pertinent pending issues.

On Praslin, the delegation visited Anse Marie-Louise area where coastal erosion is severely affecting the coastline and has partially damaged the road. Immediate action for the construction of a seawall to protect the coastline is underway and in the interim the President has given instructions for rock-armouring to be done to temporarily minimise the road degradation.

The delegation also viewed the coastline stretch along Amitié Road to Roche Corbiseau where coastal erosion continues to destroy the road. Once again urgent rock armouring will start tomorrow to alleviate the situation.

The two leaders accompanied by district authories including Members of the National Assembly, Hon. Wavel Woodcock and Hon. Doyace Poris, the Liaison Officer for Praslin, Mr Vincent Cerdras and the two District Administrators for Baie St Anne and Grand Anse also visited various sites with dangerous trees which immediately need to be removed.

Discussion on housing projects at Mont Plaisir, St Joseph and Pti Lavil were also part of the agenda.

Desilting projects at Coco Rouge, Lablache Estates and in the Moulinié Estate area, including the rock armouring will soon be undertaken.

The delegation also addressed issues relating to road rehabilitation and the installation of street lights. Both districts will soon be receiving 25 new lights each soon.

On La Digue, President Ramkalawan and Vice-President Afif accompanied by the Liaison Officer for La Digue, Mr Loncy Micock visited the La Digue Plateau areas flooded during the recent heavy rains. A concrete plan of action with effective strategies to be implemented is currently underway.

The delegation also viewed progress at the site of the New Sewerage plant, locations where disilting works are required, coastal erosion sites where remedial actions are needed at Anse Severe and Anse Source d’Argent.

Following the visits to the two inner islands, the President said with the start of the new year 2024 it was important to visit the two islands to review and understand the situation on the ground and to ensure key projects set to benefit the Praslin and La Digue communities are executed in a timely manner.