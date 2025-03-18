The President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by Vice President Mr. Ahmad Afif, presided over the official handover ceremony of the new Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) headquarters at Union Vale this morning.

Funded through a generous grant from the People's Republic of China, construction of the state-of-the-art facility commenced in April 2019 and was carried out by Hunan No.6 Engineering Co. Ltd. Despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and various technical challenges, the project has been successfully completed to the highest standards. The facility consists of three specialized blocks housing the radio station, television studios, and administrative offices, all equipped with cutting-edge technical equipment, marking a significant advancement in the nation’s media infrastructure.

A key moment of the ceremony was the symbolic handover of keys, first from Chinese Ambassador H.E. Ms. Lin Lan to the Vice President, and subsequently from the Vice President to the Chief Executive Officer of the SBC, Mr. Berard Dupres.

In her welcoming speech, Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Ms. Lin Lan, expressed her deep honour in officially handing over the SBC headquarters to the Seychelles Government. She extended her gratitude for the excellent cooperation between various departments that enabled the successful completion of the project.

"The broadcasting industry plays a crucial role in modern society by serving as a vital media tool for information dissemination, cultural heritage preservation, and social services. It is a significant driving force of social progress and cultural development," she stated. "The official handover of the SBC project marks a new milestone between China and Seychelles in cultural communication and cooperation."

Addressing the gathering, Vice President Mr. Ahmad Afif expressed profound gratitude to the People's Republic of China for its generosity and unwavering support. He reflected on the evolution of broadcasting in Seychelles, highlighting its steady progress and modernization over the years.

"It is a very fast-evolving sector, and we are very proud to see something so modern," said the Vice President. He expressed confidence that the new facility will enhance SBC’s ability to fulfill its mandate and encouraged all media stakeholders to fully embrace this new asset as they embark on a new era in modern communication.

The event also featured cultural performances, including traditional songs and dances, celebrating the enduring friendship, mutual gratitude, and productive cooperation between China and Seychelles.

This landmark development marks a new chapter in the nation’s broadcasting capabilities and stands as a testament to international partnership in support of media development.

Among the distinguished guests present at the ceremony were the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr. Roger Mancienne; Principal Minister, Mr. Jean-François Ferrari; Member of the National Assembly, Hon. Andy Labonte; Vice-President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Mr. Yuan Mingdao and his delegation; Chairman and members of the Association for the Promotion of Friendship between Seychelles and China; as well as SBC's CEO, Deputy CEO, and other esteemed attendees