In a ceremony steeped in profound reverence and national healing, President Wavel Ramkalawan presided over the official launching of the National Monument honouring citizens illegally incarcerated at Union Vale Prison. Accompanied by First Lady Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan, the President led the nation in a solemn tribute that transformed a site of past suffering into a beacon of justice, memory, and hope.

The historic ceremony brought together survivors, families of victims, distinguished guests, and citizens united in their commitment to preserving the truth of Seychelles' journey towards democracy and freedom. "As we commemorate those illegally incarcerated in our country, we would like to say thank you to the victims and families of those illegally incarcerated in our country, because of your suffering, we live today as a free nation," declared President Ramkalawan, his words carrying the weight of national gratitude and solemn commitment.

The President vowed that no child of this land would endure the same turmoil that marked the darker chapters of the nation's history. "As Seychellois continue to prosper, may this day be the day when Seychelles embraces the spirit of freedom, justice, and love for each other," the President continued, painting a vision of a nation transformed by the courage of those who suffered for democracy.

President Ramkalawan had the honour of presenting the National Monument, competition winner Ms. Tanisha Elizabeth with a certification of appreciation.

The monument is a masterpiece with its structure rising on an elevated base one metre above the ground, symbolizing a platform where grief transforms into peace. From its foundation to the sculpted prison cell at its core, each corner bears the names of those who endured imprisonment for democracy and freedom. The prison cell's stark design serves as an unflinching reminder of their suffering, honouring the struggles faced by Seychellois citizens in their fight for democratic ideals. At the monument's pinnacle, a pair of hands releases a white-tailed tropicbird the 'Payanke’ into the sky, creating a powerful representation of liberation and the triumph of freedom over oppression. Above this, the form of the sun radiates light, love, and unity, heralding hope for a brighter future.

The ceremony was profoundly enriched by the courageous testimony of Mr. Jean-Marc Fostel, a victim who had been illegally imprisoned and whose voice carried the echoes of many who suffered. With remarkable strength and deep emotion, Mr. Fostel shared his personal testimony, retracing the nation's sad history while demonstrating extraordinary resilience and dignity. His testimony served as a stark reminder that the monument represents not just a structure, but a living symbol of justice, memory, and hope. Mr. Fostel urged the people to "find sense as human beings without repeating the same history, to look for ways to take care of our people," his words resonating as both a warning from the past and a guide for the future.

The National Monument now stands as an eternal guardian of memory at the Union Vale site, ensuring that the experiences of those illegally incarcerated will never be forgotten or denied. It transforms what was once a site of suffering into a place of national reflection and renewal. It stands as tangible proof that from the depths of injustice can emerge a nation stronger in its commitment to truth, more vigilant in protecting human dignity, and more determined to ensure such violations never occur again.

The National Monument serves as a permanent reminder that a nation's true strength lies not in denying its past, but in confronting it with courage, learning from it with wisdom, and ensuring that the sacrifices of the innocent were not made in vain.