The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan has been invited by the Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E Pravin Jugnauth as the Chief Guest at the commemoration of the 189th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery in Mauritius.

The official ceremony will be held on 1 February 2024, which will be a National holiday in Mauritius, serving as a reminder that the fight against slave trade and slavery was won by the moral resistance and sacrifice of many people.

The event is also a tribute to the countless and nameless men, women and children who have contributed to the building of our various nations.

Seychelles and Mauritius share the same indelible history of colonialism and also the same great tragedy of hereditary slavery.

Aside from the official ceremony, President Ramkalawan will also participate in various other activities organised to coincide with the 189th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery in Mauritius.

During the President's absence from the country, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President, Ahmed Afif.