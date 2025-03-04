Under the theme "Peace and Harmony," President Wavel Ramkalawan presided over the official inauguration of the Vista Heights Estate in the Glacis district yesterday afternoon.

The project, a joint initiative with the Qatar Fund in collaboration with the Government of Seychelles, commenced in September 2023 and was completed in December 2024, with a total investment of SCR 11.8 million. The new residential development comprises 12 two-bedroom apartments, providing homes for 12 families from the district.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of a commemorative plaque by President Ramkalawan and the Minister for Land and Housing, Billy Rangasamy, followed by the symbolic handing over of keys to the new residents. The estate also features a spacious parking area, a children's playground, and a volleyball court.

In her welcoming address, Regina Esparon, Member of the National Assembly for Glacis, congratulated the new tenants and urged them to protect their new homes: "Respect your new compound against vandalism, anti-social and illegal activities."

In his address, the Minister for Land and Housing Mr. Billy Ramgasamy expressed that it was "a delightful honour to inaugurate the new housing estate in the Glacis District after 20 years of no housing development." Explaining the inspiration behind the name Vista Heights, he referenced its location next to the former Vista Do Mar Hotel.

"This is clear evidence of the Government's commitment to ensure affordable housing for its people," Minister Rangasamy stated, urging residents to uphold strong community values and responsibly manage their home repayments. He expressed hope that the new estate would serve as a model neighborhood, fostering harmony and positive social behaviour.

The ceremony also featured a poetry recital and musical performance by students from Glacis Primary School, reflecting on the values of peace and community.

This latest development underscores the Seychelles government’s continued efforts to enhance housing infrastructure through strategic international partnerships.

Among the distinguished attendees were Minister for Internal Affairs Errol Fonseka, Minister for Local Government and Community Affairs Rose Marie Hoareau, Hon. Clifford Andre, Member of the National Assembly for Anse Aux Pins, Principal Secretary for Land, Mr Denis Barbe, Chief Operating Officer of SIA Keith Arnephy, district administrators, officials from the Ministry of Land and Housing, representatives from the Seychelles Infrastructure Agency, the new residents of Vista Heights Estate, and other esteemed guests.